Olympics-US cyclist Van Garderen opts out of Rio Games over Zika

June 2 (Reuters) - Cyclist Tejay Van Garderen has withdrawn from consideration for the U.S. team for the Rio Olympics over concerns that the Zika virus outbreak could present risks for his pregnant wife, USA Cycling said on Thursday.

U.S. health officials have concluded that Zika infections, a mosquito-borne virus, in pregnant women can cause microcephaly, a birth defect marked by small head size that can lead to severe developmental problems in babies.

"Although the risks associated with the Zika Virus can be minimal and precautions can be taken, my wife Jessica is pregnant, and I don't want to risk bringing anything back that could potentially have an effect," Van Garderen said in statement through USA Cycling. "If circumstances were different I would have loved to be selected again to represent the USA, but my family takes priority and it's a decision that I'm completely comfortable with.

"I hope that I'll be in the position to race at the 2020 Olympic Games."

Van Garderen competed in the road race at the 2012 Olympics, finishing 104th after working for team mate Taylor Phinney. The Rio course would have suited him better as it contains a major climb, and he stood a strong chance of being selected for one of two time trial spots for the U.S. team. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Steve Keating)