Olympics-Winning Tour best preparation for London, says Wiggins

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - Tour de France and Olympic glory is within Bradley Wiggins’s grasp this year as the Briton targets the yellow jersey in Paris and a time trial gold at the London Games in a thrilling summer.

Wiggins, a three-times Olympic champion on the track, will skip the London Velodrome to focus on the road this year.

Dealing with two major goals in a very short space of time should not be a problem for Wiggins who won silver in the 2011 world championships time trial a few days after finishing third overall in the Tour of Spain.

“(Doing the Vuelta before the world championships) is the best preparation. For the time trial it’s certainly the best preparation if you stay outright healthy then you have the best form nine days later,” Wiggins told Reuters in an interview before the Paris-Nice race.

”For sure, if you recover during that period after the Tour, you don’t party in Paris or the usual stuff you do after the Tour.

What about a bottle of champagne if he wins the Tour ?

“Then it’s difficult but the plan is still to go straight home on Sunday and no media, just concentrate on the Olympics as it was the case for the Vuelta and the world championships,” said Wiggins, who believes he can carry his Tour form into the Olympics.

‘CYCLING‘S UNIQUE’

”All the medallists from the world championships normally come from the Vuelta.

“I think cycling’s unique in that sense, the only sport you can do something like the Tour de France and then the Olympics. I think that’s difficult for a lot of people to comprehend.”

On the Tour, Wiggins will have to deal with world champion Mark Cavendish’s presence in his Team Sky. Both riders have different goals on the Tour but the Belgium-born Wiggins believes everything is set for a vintage year.

“It’s pretty clear, we’re not racing together until the Tour so it’s two camps really at the moment. The ”classics camp“ and this camp,” the 31-year-old said.

“It’s going to be a bit like that up to (the Tour of) Romandie and the Giro (late April and May). It’s not until we get to the Tour that we’ll all come together.”

Wiggins, who finished fourth overall in the 2009 Tour, will be working throughout the year with sports director Sean Yates, while Team Sky manager Dave Brailsford, who as Britain’s director of performance also has the Olympics in mind, will be overseeing the whole structure.

“What Dave is very good at is putting people in place. It’s taken two years to build that,” Wiggins explained.

“Everything’s running smoothly at the moment and Dave is kind of popping in and out.”

‘SAFER RIDE’

Wiggins, however, cannot afford to crash on the Tour as he did last year when he quit the race with a broken collarbone after some bad positioning in the peloton sent him crashing to the Tarmac.

This is where he believes having Cavendish on the team will help.

“One of the big gains of having Cav is you can ride in the front more,” Wiggins said, referring to the sprinters teams’ ability to jockey in the peloton to be at the front.

“I’ll probably get a safer ride.”

Asked whether he was hesitant about choosing the Tour over the track cycling at the Olympics, Wiggins, who won two golds in the individual pursuit and one with the team pursuit, quipped: ”Not for one minute, no. I’ve done that before.

”The Tour is something very special and not everyone gets a chance to win the Tour de France so for me to pursue that is something very important at this stage of my career.

”A lot changed after Beijing (Olympics in 2008) because they took away my event (individual pursuit) so the decision was easy really.

“I still like the concept of being in control of my own destiny, not rely on three other guys to hit the same level of fitness so I‘m happy with my decision.”

The Tour de France ends on July 22 and the men's road time trial at the Olympics will be held on Aug. 1.