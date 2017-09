SOCHI, Russia, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Austrian cross-country skier Johannes Duerr, who placed eighth in the Sochi Olympics skiathlon, has tested positive for performance-boosting EPO, the Austrian Olympic Committee said on Sunday.

Duerr, 26, is the fifth athlete to test positive in the Games that conclude later on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O‘Brien)