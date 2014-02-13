FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-IOC dismisses complaint over late-night Goergl drug test
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 13, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-IOC dismisses complaint over late-night Goergl drug test

Karolos Grohmann

2 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A late-night doping test conducted on Alpine skier and medal hopeful Elisabeth Goergl hours before she was due to compete was within the rules, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday, dismissing Austria’s complaint.

The Austrians said the testers came at 2255 local time in Sochi on Tuesday, disrupting her preparations for the Olympic downhill where she placed 16th.

Austria then lodged an official complaint with the IOC.

“That (test) was carried out within IOC rules and standards,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams told reporters.

He said testers were allowed to perform announced or unannounced tests from 0600 to 2300 local time whether they pre- or post-competition tests.

“We have a zero tolerance policy on doping,” he said.

Goergl had been among the favorites for the race, having won bronze medals in the downhill and giant slalom at the Vancouver Olympics four years ago and winning world titles in downhill and super-G in 2011.

“It’s unfair on the athletes,” said Austrian Alpine skiing team sports director Hans Pum. “We’re in favour of doping tests but not on the evening or the night before a competition.”

This is not the first time athletes and teams have complained about late or frequent tests.

Jamaica were furious over what they said were too many blood tests on subsequent Olympic champion Usain Bolt at the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

Austria has also had a sketchy doping past at Winter Olympics with Italian police and testers raiding the accommodation of Austrian biathlon and cross-coutry skiers at the Turin Olympics in 2006.

More than a dozen athletes were tested, syringes and drugs were found, while a former coach, banned from the Games, fled across the border following the raid after a tip-off to authorities.

The IOC will conduct about 2,500 doping tests during the Games, including 1,269 pre-competition controls. So far no athlete has tested positive for banned substances. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.