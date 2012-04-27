FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-CAS to issue decision on British life ban on Monday
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
April 27, 2012 / 5:26 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-CAS to issue decision on British life ban on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - The British Olympic Association (BOA) will learn on Monday whether its lifetime Olympic ban on drug offenders has been upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

A statement from the independent Lausanne-based court on Friday said it would issue its decision at 1400GMT on Monday.

The BOA asked CAS to mediate after the World Anti-Dooping Agency (WADA) ruled that the life ban did not comply with its global doping policy code which provides for a maximum two-year ban for a first offence.

If CAS overturns the BOA ban, former world indoor 60 metres champion Dwain Chambers and cyclist David Millar will be able to compete in this year’s London Games.

Both athletes have served drugs bans which make them ineligible for any future Olympics under the current BOA rules.

(Reporting by John Mehaffey in London, editing by Ken Ferris)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.