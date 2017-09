SOCHI, Russia, Feb 21 (Reuters) - An unnamed German athlete’s A drug sample at the Sochi Winter Games is abnormal and a second sample will be tested later on Friday, the German Olympic Committee (DOSB) said.

The DOSB said they were informed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday evening and a disciplinary commission would convene later in the day after the B sample has been tested.