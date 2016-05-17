FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Olympics-IOC say 31 athletes could miss Rio after Beijing re-tests
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 17, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Olympics-IOC say 31 athletes could miss Rio after Beijing re-tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes headline to say ‘could’ miss)

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Thirty one athletes from six sports could be banned from this year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics after 454 doping samples were re-tested from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the IOC said on Tuesday.

A statement from the International Olympic Committee said its Executive Board had stepped up the fight against drugs cheats and the re-tests had been carried out in conjunction with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and international federations.

It said the re-tests were focused on athletes who could potentially take part in the Rio Games this year.

Twelve national Olympic associations would be informed in the coming days, the IOC said.

Another 250 samples would be re-tested from the London 2012 Olympics.

“The aim is to stop any drugs cheats coming to the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro,” the IOC said. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.