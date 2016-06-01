FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-IOC to target Russia, Mexico and Kenya in doping tests
#Olympics News
June 1, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Olympics-IOC to target Russia, Mexico and Kenya in doping tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 1 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will target Russia, Mexico and Kenya in pre-Olympic drugs testing due to the countries' track records as it looks to root out cheats ahead of this year's Rio de Janeiro Games.

"Special focus will be put on countries where the testing programme is non-compliant - Kenya, Russia and Mexico," the IOC said in a statement on its pre-Olympic testing programme after an Executive Board meeting on Wednesday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
