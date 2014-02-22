FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Latvian ice hockey player fails doping test
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 22, 2014 / 11:22 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Latvian ice hockey player fails doping test

Karolos Grohmann

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Latvian men’s ice hockey player Vitaljis Pavlovs was thrown out of the Sochi Olympics on Sunday after he tested positive for a banned stimulant, the International Olympic Committee said.

Pavlovs, 24, who is the fourth athlete to be banned for doping at Russia’s first Winter Olympics, tested positive for methylhexaneamine on Feb. 19, the IOC said in a statement.

German biathlete Evi Sachenbacher-Stehle, Italian bobsleigh athlete William Frullani and Ukraine’s cross-country skier Marina Lisogor have also been caught doping at the Games that end later on Sunday.

The IOC is conducting a record 2,500 doping tests in Sochi. The 2010 Vancouver Olympics had one positive case. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.