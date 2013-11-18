Olympics-Moscow laboratory faces WADA ban before Sochi Games

Nov 18 (Reuters) - A Moscow anti-doping laboratory which was to be used during next year’s Sochi Winter Olympics will have its accreditation suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) unless it improves the way it operates by Dec. 1.

The laboratory must use independent experts to draft and implement a quality management programme and failure to do so will result in a six-month ban, WADA said in a statement.

A ban would mean the laboratory will not be able to test athletes’ blood and urine samples for banned substances during the Sochi Games which run from Feb. 7-23.

WADA imposed a second deadline of April 1, 2014 for the laboratory to show it has “drafted, finalised, implemented and embedded throughout its operations a comprehensive Quality Management programme.”

“If the two above-mentioned conditions are fully satisfied within the specified deadlines (to which no extensions will be granted), then the above referenced six-month suspension of accreditation of the Moscow Laboratory shall never come into effect,” WADA said.

The Moscow anti-doping centre can appeal the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 21 days.

Samples taken from soccer players at next year’s World Cup in Brazil will be tested in Lausanne, Switzerland after WADA revoked the accreditation of a laboratory in Rio de Janeiro. (Writing by Alison Wildey in London, editing by Ed Osmond)