Olympics-WADA revokes accreditation of Rio doping lab

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has revoked the accreditation of the Rio de Janeiro laboratory that would have handled testing for the 2016 Summer Games for failing to comply with international standards.

The decision marks the second time the Rio laboratory has fallen below the required standards, the world anti-doping body said in a statement on Tuesday.

The laboratory was also suspended for nine months in January 2012, before being reinstated following a WADA site visit that ensured the proper corrective actions had been implemented.

The revocation, which will begin Sept. 25, means that the laboratory - which is currently suspended - will no longer be authorized to carry out the testing of doping control samples on behalf of WADA or any testing authority.

While under suspension, LAB DOP - LADETEC / IQ - UFRJ Doping Control Laboratory (LADETEC), is also ineligible to perform analysis of doping control samples for any testing authority.

The LADETEC laboratory may appeal this decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days.

It may also choose to reapply for accreditation, and can seek “fast track” process from the WADA executive committee. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)