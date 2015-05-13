FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-U.S. relay team stripped of 2012 silver medals
May 13, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

Olympics-U.S. relay team stripped of 2012 silver medals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - The members of the U.S. men’s 4x100 metres relay team that won silver at the 2012 Olympics have been stripped of their medals following the doping conviction of sprinter Tyson Gay, the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) said on Wednesday.

Trell Kimmons, Justin Gatlin and Ryan Bailey as well as Jeffery Demps and Darvis Patton, who ran a preliminary heat, will lose their medals after Gay was banned last year following a positive test for an anabolic steroid.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

