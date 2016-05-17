FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. opens criminal probe into doping by Russian athletes -NY Times
#Olympics News
May 17, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

U.S. opens criminal probe into doping by Russian athletes -NY Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into state-sponsored doping by dozens of Russia’s top athletes, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York is scrutinizing Russian government officials, athletes, coaches, anti-doping authorities and anyone who might have benefited unfairly from a doping regime, the Times said.

Prosecutors are believed to be pursuing conspiracy and fraud charges, according to the newspaper. (Writing by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
