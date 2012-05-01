FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-WADA warns BOA to get back in step with doping fight
May 1, 2012 / 12:51 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-WADA warns BOA to get back in step with doping fight

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) warned the British Olympic Association (BOA) to get back in step with the rest of the world on Tuesday after its appeal over a lifetime Olympic ban for drug cheats was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The CAS announced on Monday that the BOA’s lifetime sanction did not comply with WADA’s global code, which provides for a two-year suspension for first-time offenders.

The BOA, however, has yet to revoke the lifetime ban, something it must do in order to comply with WADA’s code and to compete in the London Olympic Games in July and August.

“Now that the decision of the court is to reject the appeal the BOA is still non-compliant and they have to take steps to revise that by revoking their rule,” WADA director general David Howman told reporters during a conference call.

“They have an opportunity to do that but I haven’t heard from (BOA chairman) Lord (Colin) Moynihan nor anyone from the British Olympic Committee saying they would get on with that.”

Howman said the British association had until May 18 to comply or be reported to the IOC for possible sanctions.

”We have a Foundation Board meeting on May 18 and they’ve got time to be able to do it and report to us so the board can report them to be compliant. That is an important step that needs to be taken.

“If we have not heard from them (by May 18) and their law has not been changed, then their position of being non-compliant would be maintained,” said Howman. “We would report to the IOC accordingly.”

The CAS decision cleared the way for sprinter Dwain Chambers and cyclist David Millar, who have both served bans for doping, to be considered for selection to Britain’s Olympic team. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Clare Fallon)

