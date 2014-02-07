REFILE-Olympics-China's Yu elected IOC VP, Turkey's Erdener on Board

(Fixes typo in headline)

By Karolos Grohmann

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China’s Zaiqing Yu was re-elected vice president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday, with Turkey’s Ugur Erdener, a member of Istanbul’s failed 2020 Games bid, voted onto the powerful Executive Board.

The Chinese sports administrator, an IOC Vice President from 2008-20012, was the only candidate for the vacant spot.

Erdener, president of World Archery, beat senior IOC member Richard Pound of Canada by nine votes to win a spot on the executive board, which essentially shapes most of the IOC’s policies.

“I congratulate Professor Erdener and I am adding to my impressive collection of silver medals in recent IOC elections,” said Canadian Pound, a former head of the World Anti-Doping Agency who unsuccessfully ran for IOC president in 2001.

Denmark’s Poul-Erik Hoyer, head of the International Badminton Federation since 2013, joined the organisation as its latest ex-officio member.