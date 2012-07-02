FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-French off British equestrian team after horse injured
July 2, 2012 / 5:57 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-French off British equestrian team after horse injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Georgina “Piggy” French, who won last year’s Olympic test event at Greenwich Park, is off the British equestrian eventing team after an injury to her horse DHI Topper W.

She will be replaced by Nicola Wilson on Opposition Buzz.

“I am devastated,” French said in a statement released by the British Olympic Association on Monday.

Wilson, aboard Olympic mount Opposition Buzz, was part of the British squads that took gold at the 2009 and 2010 European Championships. With French, she was also part of the team that won bronze at the European Championships in 2011. This will be her first Olympics.

“What an emotional rollercoaster,” Wilson said in a statement, lamenting that her chance at competing in London came as the result of a friend’s misfortune.

“It’s horrific and fabulous at the same time.”

Reporting by Sarah Edmonds; Editing by Alison Wildey

