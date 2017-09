SOCHI, Russia, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Meryl Davis and Charlie White of the United States won the gold medal in the ice dance figure skating competition at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Monday.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada won the silver medal while the bronze went to the Russian pair of Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov. (Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Peter Rutherford)