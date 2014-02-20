Olympics-Figure skating-Sotnikova gives Russia its ice princess

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The fairytale princess that Russia had been craving finally came to life on Thursday when teenager Adelina Sotnikova won the women’s individual figure skating title at the Sochi Olympics.

Sotnikova produced the skate of her life to win the gold medal ahead of South Korea’s Kim Yuna with an energetic routine that had the crowd on their feet and judges’s hearts melting.

“I smashed my season’s best. In fact, I smashed my highest score for my whole career and I did it at the Olympics,” said the jubilant 17-year-old.

”The atmosphere was wonderful. I felt something amazing coming from the crowd.

“I could hear shouts and screams the whole time of ‘keep going Adelina’, and ‘you can do it’. I just couldn’t skate badly.”

Incredibly for a country that has produced so many great figure skaters, Sotnikova become the first Russian woman to win the individual title.

With a dazzling smile that will make her an instant target for sponsors, her win is sure to catapult her into a world of super stardom.

A week ago, her 15-year-old team mate Julia Lipnitskaya had been anointed as Russia’s new ice darling after winning gold in the team event but she made a mess of her individual programme and finished fifth after a stumble.

With Lipnitskaya making all the headlines Sotnikova was almost forgotten although she too was a teenage prodigy with ice in her veins.

She won the Russian national senior title in 2009 when she was 12 but was not eligible to compete at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics because she was too young.

Even so, she was given little hope of winning the gold medal in Sochi against a stellar field but produced two stunning routines.

She was second behind Kim after Wednesday’s short program but leapfrogged the South Korean into first place when she achieved the best score in Thursday’s free skate.

“I found something totally different in myself today. I had a bit of nerves before I skated but just before I started I was completely calm,” Sotnikova said.

“I just felt how much I love to skate. I think I found a new me. I am really happy because this is the Olympics and I worked toward this for a very long time. I dreamed of making it to the Olympics since 2009.”

For Lipnitskaya the individual event was one to forget.

The baby-faced teenager still has age on her side to go with her rubbery flexibility and magnetic appeal.

“Of course, I‘m disappointed. It wasn’t the skate I dreamed of. I wanted to put an ideal performance out there and I didn’t manage that,” she said.

“I‘m sad if I have disappointed people, but I want to thank them for the support anyway. This kind of thing happens.”

For the second day in a row, Lipnitskaya fell on her triple salchow, but said she been feeling the pressure after a week in the spotlight.

“I‘m upset because this is the second time I had problems with my jumps. I was nervous and mentally tired,” she said.

“Journalists in Moscow were very annoying. They were spying on us all the time. Maybe that affected me.” (Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Martyn Herman)