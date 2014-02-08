Olympics-Figure skating-Americans dismiss reports of judging conspiracy

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Figure Skating has strongly denied reports suggesting the United States and Russia are conspiring to help each another win gold medals at the Sochi Olympics.

“Comments made in a L‘Equipe story are categorically false,” the American governing body said in a statement on Saturday.

“There is no ‘help’ between countries. We have no further response to rumours, anonymous sources or conjecture.”

Several U.S. media picked up on the report, saying that the arrangement would help Meryl Davis and Charlie White to become the first Americans to win the Olympic ice dance gold, while Russia in return would benefit in the team and pairs competitions.

Such an arrangement would seem to make little sense, though, as Russia are strong contenders for the team title, boasting strong performers in all four disciplines; while Davis and White are favourites for the ice dance gold, given they have not been beaten for almost two years.

Twice world champion Davis shrugged her shoulders when she was made aware of the allegations, after she and White topped the standings in the ice dance segment of the team competition.

"We haven't heard anything about it. We are confident that what we are putting out onto the ice speaks for itself."