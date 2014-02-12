UPDATE 1-Olympics-Figure skating-Volosozhar and Trankov win pairs gold

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russians Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov produced a stirring free skate to become the first figure skaters to grab two gold medals at the same Olympics by winning the pairs title at the Sochi Games on Wednesday.

Three days after triumphing in the team competition, Volosozhar and Trankov performance to ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ left the couple in tears and the home crowd roaring.

The world and European champions smashed the opposition with a total score of 236.86 to give Russia their 13th Olympic pairs title.

Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov made it a 1-2 finish for the Russians, while Germany’s Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy had to settle for bronze.