Olympics-Figure skating-Volosozhar and Trankov win pairs gold
February 12, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Figure skating-Volosozhar and Trankov win pairs gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov became the first figure skaters to grab two gold medals at the same Olympics by winning the pairs title at the Sochi Games on Wednesday.

Three days after triumphing in the team competition, they beat compatriots Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov to give hosts Russia a second gold medal at the Iceberg Skating Palace.

Germany’s Aliona Savchenko and Robin Szolkowy took bronze. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Peter Rutherford)

