Olympics-Figure skating-Plushenko puts Russia on verge of team gold
February 9, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Figure skating-Plushenko puts Russia on verge of team gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Yevgeny Plushenko put Russia within touching distance of their first gold medal at the Sochi Olympics after the hosts opened up a seven-point lead in the inaugural team competition on Sunday.

Plushenko was roared on to the ice, cheered throughout his free skate and then had the hollering crowd on their feet as he theatrically finished off his routine with a spin.

His score of 168.20 for a solid, if rather slow-paced, routine earned Russia 10 points to take their total to 57.

With two segments remaining, Russia and Canada (50 points) will battle it out for gold and silver, and the United States (41), Japan (38) and Italy (37) are all still in the running for the bronze.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ed Osmond

