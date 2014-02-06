FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-RPT-Olympics-Figure Skating-Team men's short program results
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
February 6, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-RPT-Olympics-Figure Skating-Team men's short program results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and text to say the results are for team
men's short program, not men's short program)
    Feb 6 (Reuters) - Figure skating team men's short program
results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday.

 Sl No.      Name                                   Points
  1.    Yuzuru Hanyu (Japan)                        97.98
  2.    Evgeny Plyushchenko (Russia)                91.39
  3.    Patrick Chan (Canada)                       89.71
  4.    Han Yan (China)                             85.52
  5.    Florent Amodio (France)                     79.93
  6.    Peter Liebers (Germany)                     79.61
  7.    Jeremy Abbott (U.S.)                        65.65
  8.    Yakov Godorozha (Ukraine)                   60.51
  9.    Matthew Parr (Britain)                      57.40
  10.   Paul Bonifacio Parkinson (Italy)            53.94
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.