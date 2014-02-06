REFILE-RPT-Olympics-Figure Skating-Team men's short program results

(Corrects headline and text to say the results are for team men's short program, not men's short program) Feb 6 (Reuters) - Figure skating team men's short program results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday. Sl No. Name Points 1. Yuzuru Hanyu (Japan) 97.98 2. Evgeny Plyushchenko (Russia) 91.39 3. Patrick Chan (Canada) 89.71 4. Han Yan (China) 85.52 5. Florent Amodio (France) 79.93 6. Peter Liebers (Germany) 79.61 7. Jeremy Abbott (U.S.) 65.65 8. Yakov Godorozha (Ukraine) 60.51 9. Matthew Parr (Britain) 57.40 10. Paul Bonifacio Parkinson (Italy) 53.94 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)