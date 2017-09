Feb 9 (Reuters) - Figure skating teams' overall standings at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday. Place Team Total Points 1 Russia 75 2 Canada 65 3 U.S. 60 4 Italy 52 5 Japan 51 6 France 22 7 China 20 8 Germany 17 9 Ukraine 10 10 Britain 8 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)