Feb 9 (Reuters) - Figure skating team men free skating results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday. Position Name Total Segment Score 1 Evgeny Plyushchenko (Russia) 168.20 2 Kevin Reynolds (Canada) 167.92 3 Tatsuki Machida (Japan) 165.85 4 Jason Brown (U.S.) 153.67 5 Paul Bonifacio Parkinson (Italy) 121.23 (Compiled by Gopakumar Warrier)