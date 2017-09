Feb 9 (Reuters) - Figure skating team women free skating results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday. Position Name Score 1 Yulia Lipnitskaya (Russia) 141.51 2 Gracie Gold (U.S.) 129.38 3 Valentina Marchei (Italy) 112.51 4 Akiko Suzuki (Japan) 112.33 5 Kaetlyn Osmond (Canada) 110.73 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)