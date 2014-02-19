Olympics-Figure skating-Asada's triple Axel gamble backfires

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 19 (Reuters) - ‘Believe in Maoself’ read a sign high up in the stands at the Iceberg Skating Palace as Mao Asada glided on to the ice willing herself to perform that perfect skate that would set her on the path to glory at the Sochi Olympics.

Instead, within the opening seconds of her short programme to Chopin’s ‘Nocturne’ on Wednesday, she had lost the fight as her gamble to attempt a triple Axel, a jump involving 3-1/2 rotations, went horribly wrong and left her flapping mindlessly through the rest of her routine.

Rather than going toe-to-toe with Kim Yuna for a second Olympics running, the 2010 silver medallist was languishing in 16th place and her score of 55.51 left her trailing her South Korean rival by almost 20 points.

“My timing was off. I couldn’t move the way I wanted to out there. The moment after the Axel, I knew something wasn’t right. I couldn’t do what I visualised,” said Asada, whose score was nearly 17 points off her season best.

“I lost the fight within me. It was all mental.”

Asada is the only woman amongst the current generation to even attempt the difficult triple jump which involves an extra half a rotation as the skater launches into it going forward.

While she landed it a record three times at the last Olympics, it has often been her Achilles heel and so it proved on Wednesday when a statement she made only two days ago came back to haunt her.

“I don’t consider the triple Axel to be a burden at all. It actually gives me something to shoot for and it defines me,” Asada had said.

Annoyingly for Asada, she did not even need to include the jump in her programme and she would probably have been in the medal mix had she stuck to a double Axel like the 29 other skaters in the field.

But her decision to show she was a class above the rest backfired spectacularly.

The Japanese skater, who used to wear pads on her knees and elbows when she first started skating, could have done with protection as she landed so heavily on the triple Axel that ice shavings flew up from beneath her blades.

Once that went wrong, nothing else went right.

She botched her triple flip and her triple loop-double loop combination vanished into thin air as she replaced it with a sub-standard double-loop.

That left her programme without a combination jump that is a compulsory element of the short skate and her sloppy performance left her trailing rivals she would normally have beaten blind-folded.

“I didn’t skate anywhere near as well as I could. I don’t know what to make of this now. All I can do is give it everything I have tomorrow. I can’t comprehend any of this,” added the 23-year-old, who had considered quitting the sport following her mother’s sudden death in December 2011.

“I couldn’t do any of the things I’ve been working on in training. Once I started the programme, I couldn’t control my emotions and my body. My only option is to skate the free to the best of my ability.”