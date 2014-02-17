Olympics-Figure skating-List of previous women's individual champions

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Previous winners of the women’s individual figure skating gold medal at the Winter Olympics:

1908 Madge Syers (Britain)

1912 Not included

1920 Magda Julin (Sweden)

1924 Herma Szabo (Austria)

1928 Sonja Henie (Norway)

1932 Henie

1936 Henie

1948 Barbara Ann Scott (Canada)

1952 Jeannette Altwegg (Britain)

1956 Tenley Albright (United States)

1960 Carol Heiss (United States)

1964 Sjoukje Dijkstra (Netherlands)

1968 Peggy Fleming (United States)

1972 Beatrix Schuba (Austria)

1976 Dorothy Hamill (United States)

1980 Anett Poetzsch (East Germany)

1984 Katarina Witt (East Germany)

1988 Witt

1992 Kristi Yamaguchi (United States)

1994 Oksana Baiul (Ukraine)

1998 Tara Lipinski (United States)

2002 Sarah Hughes (United States)

2006 Shizuka Arakawa (Japan)

2010 Kim Yuna (South Korea)