Olympics-Figure skating-Kim soars as Lipnitskaya crashes

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The highly anticipated battle between Olympic champion Kim Yuna and Julia Lipnitskaya looks all but over after the 15-year-old Russian sensation crumbled under the pressure in the short programme at the Sochi Games on Wednesday.

While Kim drew roars of approval with her elegant and mesmerizing performance to ‘Send in the Clowns’, Lipnitskaya left the crowd in stunned silence as she crashed to the ice on a triple flip.

Her score of 65.23 left her trailing South Korea’s “Queen Yuna” by almost 10 points and in fifth place. Kim led the field with 74.92.

The women’s competition is heading for a thrilling finish on Thursday as only 0.8 of a point separates the top three, with Russian Adelina Sotnikova second (74.64) and 2012 world champion Carolina Kostner in third (74.12).

Japan’s Mao Asada endured a miserable night as she fell on her triple Axel and botched her remaining jumps to finish in 16th with 55.51.