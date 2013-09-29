Olympics-Sochi Games in final stretch as flame lit in Olympia

ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic torch was lit in ancient Olympia on Sunday, heralding the start of what will be the longest Winter Games torch relay with Russia sending the flame up to space, the world’s deepest lake and near 90 percent of its population.

The Black sea resort of Sochi, the first Russian city to stage a Winter Olympics, will receive the flame on Oct. 5 after a short relay in Greece, to kick off a 123-day run that will also include a trip to the North Pole, until the opening ceremony on Feb. 7.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is eager to deliver “brilliant” Games to showcase how far Russia has come since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. (Editing by John O‘Brien)