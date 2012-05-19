FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-French decathlete Barras to miss London Games
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
May 19, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-French decathlete Barras to miss London Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - France’s 2010 European decathlon champion Romain Barras has been ruled out of the London Olympics because of a calf injury, the French Athletics Federation (FFA) said on Saturday.

Barras, who finished fifth at the Beijing Games four years ago, will need up to eight weeks to recover from a muscle injury which would allow him no chance to fight for a medal in London, the FFA said in a statement.

The Games start on July 27.

“It is a shame. I was fully confident and I never felt as capable to achieve something great than I did in the past days,” the 31-year-old, who has a personal record of 8,453 points, was quoted as saying. (Gregory Blachier; Editing by Alan Baldwin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.