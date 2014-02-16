FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Freestyle-Switzerland's Lambert injured in training fall
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 16, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Freestyle-Switzerland's Lambert injured in training fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Swiss freestyle skier Christopher Lambert suffered a heavy fall in training at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on Sunday and may miss the men’s aerials event.

The 26-year-old, whose older brother Thomas is also taking part in the event, was conscious when he was carried off the course on a stretcher having suffered a suspected dislocated right elbow. He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Lambert’s was one of a number of injuries over the weekend at the venue, with Russian ski cross athlete Maria Komissarova needing back surgery following a serious training accident on Saturday.

In Sunday’s snowboard cross event, Norway’s Helene Olafsen suffered a serious knee injury and American Jackie Hernandez had to withdraw from the competition after getting concussed on her first run.

The men’s aerial event will take place on Monday. (Reporting By Philip O‘Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.