Olympics-Freestyle-Switzerland's Lambert injured in training fall

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Swiss freestyle skier Christopher Lambert suffered a heavy fall in training at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on Sunday and may miss the men’s aerials event.

The 26-year-old, whose older brother Thomas is also taking part in the event, was conscious when he was carried off the course on a stretcher having suffered a suspected dislocated right elbow. He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Lambert’s was one of a number of injuries over the weekend at the venue, with Russian ski cross athlete Maria Komissarova needing back surgery following a serious training accident on Saturday.

In Sunday’s snowboard cross event, Norway’s Helene Olafsen suffered a serious knee injury and American Jackie Hernandez had to withdraw from the competition after getting concussed on her first run.

The men’s aerial event will take place on Monday. (Reporting By Philip O‘Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)