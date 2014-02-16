FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Freestyle-Briton Cheshire injured in training
February 16, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Freestyle-Briton Cheshire injured in training

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 16 (Reuters) - British freestyle skier Rowan Cheshire was knocked unconscious in a heavy fall during training on Sunday for the halfpipe event, the official Olympic News Service reported.

Cheshire landed heavily on her face and was taken away on a stretcher to a medical tent at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park after remaining unconscious for several minutes, the report said.

British team officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Cheshire is 18 and is competing at her first Games.

Writing by Keith Weir, Editing by Ed Osmond

