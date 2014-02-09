Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Frenchman Colas out of moguls with injury

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Frenchman Guilbaut Colas has pulled out of the moguls event at the Sochi Olympics due to a serious knee injury, his team said on Sunday.

“An MRI confirmed that Guilbaut Colas has torn a ligament in his left knee,” the French team said in a statement.

Colas, who had finished sixth in the event at the Vancouver Olympics, sustained the injury during training on Sunday.

Colas, the 2011 world champion, was among the medal contenders for Monday’s moguls event at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)