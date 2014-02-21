FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Freestyle-Cross seedings run interrupted by fog
#Daimler
February 21, 2014

Olympics-Freestyle-Cross seedings run interrupted by fog

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The seedings run for the Olympic women’s freestyle skiing cross event was interrupted on Friday when fog and rain restricted visibility at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park.

Eight of the 28 skiers had completed their runs, which determines the race they will enter in the knockout finals later on Friday, when the event was halted.

Organisers expected to be able to resume the event without too much delay. The men’s snowboard cross event was put back by a day earlier this week because of thick fog at the venue. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

