UPDATE 1-Olympics-Freestyle-Cross seedings run interrupted by fog

(Updates after resumption)

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The seedings run for the Olympic women’s freestyle skiing cross event was briefly interrupted on Friday when fog and rain restricted visibility at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park.

Eight of the 28 skiers had completed their runs, which determine the race they will enter in the knockout finals later on Friday, when the event was halted for about 10 minutes.

The men’s snowboard cross event was put back by a day earlier this week because of thick fog at the venue in the Caucasus mountains. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)