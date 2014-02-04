FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Freestyle skiing-American Kenworthy wants warm snow
February 4, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-American Kenworthy wants warm snow

Philip O'Connor

2 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 4 (Reuters) - United States slopestyle skier Gus Kenworthy wants the man-made snow to warm up at the Sochi Olympics in order to make the course safer.

Speaking to reporters after the U.S. ladies team practised on Tuesday, Kenworthy said ice was making the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park course treacherous and that it would need to heat up to become safe.

“In terms of the danger of the course, it’s big, for sure,” he said. “The problem is ice - it’s man-made snow so hopefully it warms up and gets softer.”

As athletes train on the various courses ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday, some of the venues have come in for criticism for being dangerous.

Kenworthy said organisers were working with the competitors to improve conditions on the course.

“There were some small issues with the course yesterday and the officials have definitely taken the athletes’ input on that to try and make some changes and fixes,” he added.

“Today was a little better than yesterday but there is still room for improvement. Hopefully by the time we compete it will be dialled in and perfect.”

The men’s slopestyle competition will be held on Feb. 13, two days after the ladies. (Editing by Josh Reich)

