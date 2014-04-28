Olympics-Injured skier Komissarova back in Russia to continue treatment

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Freestyle skier Maria Komissarova has returned to Russia from a German clinic to continue her rehabilitation after breaking her back in training at the Sochi Olympics.

The 23-year-old, who became the first Russian woman to win a World Cup medal in ski-cross, was left paralyzed from the waist down and has undergone two operations. She suffered the injury on Feb. 15 during training at the PSX Olympic skicross venue at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park.

“Her treatment programme in Germany went exactly to plan and was undertaken by Russian and German doctors,” Russian Freestyle Federation’s spokesman Mikhail Verzhba told Reuters on Monday.

“Today Maria will undergo a detailed examination at a hospital in Moscow. Tomorrow it is likely that the doctors will decide the next steps in her continued rehabilitation programme.” (Reporting by Dmitry Rogovitskiy; editing by Justin Palmer)