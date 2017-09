Feb 17 (Reuters) - Men's freestyle skiing aerials final 3 result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Monday. Rank Name Score 1 Anton Kushnir (Belarus) 134.50 2 David Morris (Australia) 110.41 3 Zongyang Jia (China) 95.06 4 Guangpu Qi (China) 90.00 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)