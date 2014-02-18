FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Men's ski halfpipe final result
#Olympics News
February 18, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Men's ski halfpipe final result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Men's freestyle skiing halfpipe final
result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday.
        
 Rank  Name                               Best score
    1  David Wise (U.S.)                    92.00
    2  Mike Riddle (Canada)                 90.60
    3  Kevin Rolland (France)               88.60
    4  Josiah Wells (New Zealand)           85.60
    5  Noah Bowman (Canada)                 82.60
    6  Beau-James Wells (New Zealand)       80.00
    7  Aaron Blunck (U.S.)                  79.40
    8  Antti-Jussi Kemppainen (Finland)     78.20
    9  Lyndon Sheehan (New Zealand)         72.60
   10  Benoit Valentin (France)             61.00
   11  Thomas Krief (France)                28.60
   12  Justin Dorey (Canada)                20.40
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)


