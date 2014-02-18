Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Men's ski halfpipe final result

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Men's freestyle skiing halfpipe final result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Rank Name Best score 1 David Wise (U.S.) 92.00 2 Mike Riddle (Canada) 90.60 3 Kevin Rolland (France) 88.60 4 Josiah Wells (New Zealand) 85.60 5 Noah Bowman (Canada) 82.60 6 Beau-James Wells (New Zealand) 80.00 7 Aaron Blunck (U.S.) 79.40 8 Antti-Jussi Kemppainen (Finland) 78.20 9 Lyndon Sheehan (New Zealand) 72.60 10 Benoit Valentin (France) 61.00 11 Thomas Krief (France) 28.60 12 Justin Dorey (Canada) 20.40 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)