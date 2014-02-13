FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Men's ski slopestyle final result
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
February 13, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Men's ski slopestyle final result

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Men's freestyle skiing slopestyle final
result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday.
 
 Rank  Name                              Run 1    Run 2    Best
                                         Score    Score   Score
 1     Joss Christensen (U.S.)           95.80    93.80   95.80
 2     Gus Kenworthy (U.S.)              31.00    93.60   93.60
 3     Nicholas Goepper (U.S.)           92.40    61.80   92.40
 4     Andreas Haatveit (Norway)         89.60    91.80   91.80
 5     James Woods (Britain)             86.60    78.40   86.60
 6     Henrik Harlaut (Sweden)           83.80    84.40   84.40
 7     Aleksander Aurdal (Norway)        70.00    81.80   81.80
 8     Russell Henshaw (Australia)       80.40    28.80   80.40
 9     Bobby Brown (U.S.)                29.20    78.40   78.40
 10    Oystein Braaten (Norway)          66.40    65.80   66.40
 11    Josiah Wells (New Zealand)        60.60    50.00   60.60
 12    Alex Beaulieu-Marchand (Canada)    5.00    21.40   21.40
 
 (Compiled by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.