Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Men's ski slopestyle final result

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Men's freestyle skiing slopestyle final result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday. Rank Name Run 1 Run 2 Best Score Score Score 1 Joss Christensen (U.S.) 95.80 93.80 95.80 2 Gus Kenworthy (U.S.) 31.00 93.60 93.60 3 Nicholas Goepper (U.S.) 92.40 61.80 92.40 4 Andreas Haatveit (Norway) 89.60 91.80 91.80 5 James Woods (Britain) 86.60 78.40 86.60 6 Henrik Harlaut (Sweden) 83.80 84.40 84.40 7 Aleksander Aurdal (Norway) 70.00 81.80 81.80 8 Russell Henshaw (Australia) 80.40 28.80 80.40 9 Bobby Brown (U.S.) 29.20 78.40 78.40 10 Oystein Braaten (Norway) 66.40 65.80 66.40 11 Josiah Wells (New Zealand) 60.60 50.00 60.60 12 Alex Beaulieu-Marchand (Canada) 5.00 21.40 21.40 (Compiled by Anand Basu)