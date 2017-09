ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Canada won the women’s moguls freestyle skiing gold medal at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday.

Dufour-Lapointe’s older sister Chloe took silver while defending champion Hannah Kearney of the United States won bronze under the lights at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)