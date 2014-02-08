FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Freestyle-Russia's Stolyarova leads late moguls qualifiers
February 8, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Freestyle-Russia's Stolyarova leads late moguls qualifiers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s Ekaterina Stolyarova gave a noisy home crowd something to cheer about when she posted the top score in final qualifying for the women’s freestyle skiing moguls on Saturday.

Ten women had already booked their places in the final in Thursday’s first heat and Stolyarova led the way as 10 more completed the field.

A scything run down the 247m slope gave her a score of 21.32 points - which would have been enough for sixth place in the first round of qualifying - to knock Italy’s Deborah Scanzio off the top of the leaderboard.

Norwegian Hedvig Wessel posted the lowest score after becoming the latest Olympian to take a tumble on the Extreme Park slopes when she miscued a forward role and landed with a thud on her back.

American Hannah Kearney is a strong favourite to retain her title in the final under the lights later on Saturday but could face a strong challenge from Canadian sisters Chloe, Justine and Maxime Dufour-Lapointe. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)

