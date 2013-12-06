FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Canadian Rochon to miss Sochi Games with knee injury
December 6, 2013 / 4:43 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Canadian Rochon to miss Sochi Games with knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canadian freestyle skier Olivier Rochon, the 2012 aerials World Cup champion, will miss next year’s Sochi Winter Olympics after tearing knee ligaments, the Canadian Freestyle Ski Association said on Friday.

Rochon, considered a gold medal contender in Sochi, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while skiing with friends in British Columbia, ending his season and any hope of qualifying for the Feb. 7-23 Olympics.

While skiing through fresh powder, the 24-year-old lost his balance, hit a bump and heard a pop.

”It was pure bad luck,“ Rochon said in a statement. ”I will get through this.

“Next year are world championships and I plan on being on the podium.” (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)

