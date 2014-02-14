FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Freestyle skiing -Ski cross training cancelled due to weather
February 14, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Freestyle skiing -Ski cross training cancelled due to weather

Philip O'Connor

2 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Spectators are basking in the beautiful Sochi sunshine, Winter Games organisers not so much, as the unseasonably warm weather forced the first ski cross training session in the Caucasus mountains to be cancelled on Friday.

As temperatures touched 15C on Friday afternoon, the International Ski Federation (FIS) issued a statement saying the session scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. would be cancelled.

“Given the high temperatures and thermal stress on the SX (ski cross) course, it is not wise to train today,” FIS race director Joseph Fitzgerald said in a statement.

The women’s aerials event will go ahead at the Rosa Khutor Freestyle Centre later on Friday but weekend training sessions for the men’s competition have been put back later in the day.

Saturday’s halfpipe skiing training session has also fallen victim to the mild weather, but Sunday’s session is still due to go ahead, the statement said. (Reporting By Philip O‘Connor; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

