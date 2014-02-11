Olympics-Freestyle-Favourite Turski crashes out of slopestyle

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Canada’s world champion Kaya Turski fell on both of her runs to crash out of the first Olympic freestyle skiing slopestyle competition in qualifying on Tuesday.

A seven-times X-Games champion in the event, Turski fell heavily on her first run and was unable to do any better on her second, failing to nail a jump and crashing skis first into the snow.

Her compatriots Dara Howell (88.80) and Kim Lamarre (85.4) topped the leaderboard ahead of Briton Katie Summerhayes (84.00) with Australia’s 2011 world champion Anna Segal also advancing to the last 12, who will contest the final later on Tuesday.

Soft snow caused by the relatively mild conditions at the Extreme Park meant plenty of fallers in qualifying. German World Cup leader Lisa Zimmermann also failed to progress. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)