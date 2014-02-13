Olympics-Freestyle-Goepper lands second run to make slopestyle final

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A first-run fall left favourite Nick Goepper in danger of missing the Olympic slopestyle skiing final, but the American fought through his fear of flopping on winter sports’ biggest stage to secure his berth with an excellent second run.

Compatriot Joss Christensen scored over 90 on both runs to top the standings on Thursday, ahead of Andreas Haatveit of Norway and Britain’s James Woods. Goepper joined them with an 87 in his second run.

“It was terrifying, so nerve-wracking. I was just so stoked that I could just trust in myself and get that second run,” Goepper told reporters.

“The course is sweet. Super-slushy, super-sunny, it’s pretty awesome.”

There was disappointment for Sweden’s world number two Jesper Tjader, who failed to land a clean run on either attempt and missed the 12-man final, which takes place later on Thursday.

Woods, who is looking to win his country’s second Olympic medal on snow after Jenny Jones won bronze in women’s snowboard slopestyle on Sunday, said he was still feeling the effects of a big crash in training.

”I‘m a bit sore,“ he said. ”I‘m trying to make the most of the situation. I was just looking to make that final.

“I was delighted with my first run, I do this week in, week out and I know what I‘m doing. I‘m happy and fortunate that I put that first run down relatively painlessly.”

It was a mixed morning for New Zealand’s Wells family, with Josiah advancing in 10th place but his brother Beau-James missing out. A third brother, Byron, will compete in the freestyle halfpipe. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)