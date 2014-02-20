Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Women's ski halfpipe final result

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday. Rank Name Run 1 score Run 2 score Best score 1 Maddie Bowman (U.S.) 85.80 89.00 89.00 2 Marie Martinod (France) 84.80 85.40 85.40 3 Ayana Onozuka (Japan) 79.00 83.20 83.20 4 Virginie Faivre (Switzerland) 74.40 78.00 78.00 5 Janina Kuzma (New Zealand) 77.00 74.80 77.00 6 Brita Sigourney (U.S.) 27.80 76.00 76.00 7 Rosalind Groenewoud (Canada) 5.40 74.20 74.20 8 Mirjam Jaeger (Switzerland) 71.20 16.00 71.20 9 Annalisa Drew (U.S.) 66.40 9.60 66.40 10 Amy Sheehan (Australia) 15.00 40.60 40.60 11 Angeli Vanlaanen (U.S.) 13.80 29.60 29.60 12 Anais Caradeux (France) DNS DNS DNS - Did not start (Compiled by Maju Samuel)