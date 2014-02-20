FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Women's ski halfpipe final result
February 20, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Women's ski halfpipe final result

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final result at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday.
    
  Rank  Name                            Run 1 score   Run 2 score   Best score
     1  Maddie Bowman (U.S.)               85.80         89.00         89.00
     2  Marie Martinod (France)            84.80         85.40         85.40
     3  Ayana Onozuka (Japan)              79.00         83.20         83.20
     4  Virginie Faivre (Switzerland)      74.40         78.00         78.00
     5  Janina Kuzma (New Zealand)         77.00         74.80         77.00
     6  Brita Sigourney (U.S.)             27.80         76.00         76.00
     7  Rosalind Groenewoud (Canada)        5.40         74.20         74.20
     8  Mirjam Jaeger (Switzerland)        71.20         16.00         71.20
     9  Annalisa Drew (U.S.)               66.40          9.60         66.40
    10  Amy Sheehan (Australia)            15.00         40.60         40.60
    11  Angeli Vanlaanen (U.S.)            13.80         29.60         29.60
    12  Anais Caradeux (France)             DNS           DNS                  
                                                                               
 DNS -  Did not start                                                          
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)

