Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Women's slopestyle final result

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle final result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Rank Name Run 1 Run 2 Best Score Score Score 1 Dara Howell (Canada) 94.20 48.40 94.20 2 Devin Logan (U.S.) 85.40 30.00 85.40 3 Kim Lamarre (Canada) 15.00 85.00 85.00 4 Anna Segal (Australia) 77.00 28.80 77.00 5 Emma Dahlstrom (Sweden) 72.80 75.40 75.40 6 Yuki Tsubota (Canada) 71.60 28.40 71.60 7 Katie Summerhayes (Britain) 19.40 70.60 70.60 8 Silvia Bertagna (Italy) 69.60 21.80 69.60 9 Eveline Bhend (Switzerland) 58.40 63.20 63.20 10 Keri Herman (U.S.) 50.00 35.40 50.00 11 Julia Krass (U.S.) 42.40 38.60 42.40 12 Camillia Berra (Switzerland) 5.60 30.40 30.40 (Compiled by Anand Basu)