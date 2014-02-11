FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Women's slopestyle final result
#Olympics News
February 11, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Freestyle Skiing-Women's slopestyle final result

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Women's freestyle skiing slopestyle final
result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

 Rank  Name                            Run 1    Run 2    Best
                                       Score    Score    Score
 1     Dara Howell (Canada)            94.20    48.40    94.20
 2     Devin Logan (U.S.)              85.40    30.00    85.40
 3     Kim Lamarre (Canada)            15.00    85.00    85.00
 4     Anna Segal (Australia)          77.00    28.80    77.00
 5     Emma Dahlstrom (Sweden)         72.80    75.40    75.40
 6     Yuki Tsubota (Canada)           71.60    28.40    71.60
 7     Katie Summerhayes (Britain)     19.40    70.60    70.60
 8     Silvia Bertagna (Italy)         69.60    21.80    69.60
 9     Eveline Bhend (Switzerland)     58.40    63.20    63.20
 10    Keri Herman (U.S.)              50.00    35.40    50.00
 11    Julia Krass (U.S.)              42.40    38.60    42.40
 12    Camillia Berra (Switzerland)    5.60     30.40    30.40
 
 (Compiled by Anand Basu)

