SOCHI, Russia, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Men’s super combined tops the bill at the Winter Olympics in Sochi on Friday when there are six gold medals to be won in all. Event End time (local/GMT/ET) Cross country, men’s 15km classic 1555/1155/0655 Alpine skiing, men’s super combined 1640/1240/0740 Biathlon, women’s 15km individual 2020/1620/1120 Skeleton, women’s 2140/1740/1240 Freestyle skiing, women’s aerials 2235/1835/1335 Figure skating, men’s individual 2325/1925/1425

Compiled by Julian Linden